Woman who jumped onto moving lorry at Yorkshire fracking site is arrested by police

A woman who climbed onto a moving lorry at a North Yorkshire fracking site has been arrested by police.

Habton Road at the Kirby Misperton fracking site was closed this afternoon (Monday) after a woman jumped on top of a the lorry while it was being driven, at about 3.20pm.

Police arrived at the scene to remove the woman from the top of the HGV.

The road was then reopened at about 4.30pm.

Superintendent Alisdair Dey, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “This action will cause very significant disruption to the community, including people on their way back from work and school. Officers are at the scene and doing everything they can to minimise the impact on local people.”