Work gets underway on 30 acre Malton business park

WORK is set to get underway on a 30 acre business park in North Yorkshire which will create 600 new jobs.

The 30-acre Eden Business Park near Malton, located immediately off the A64 by the Pickering Road (A169) junction by Eden Camp, will see its first phase of construction get underway next month.

The first phase of this mixed industrial and office development comprises two terraces of 20,000 sq ft each, with four units of 5.000 sq ft and two units of 10,000 sq ft.

The units will be ready for occupation, on a freehold or leasehold basis, from February next year.

Yorkshire-based developer CDP Marshalls is confident that the business park, the largest speculative development in the area during the past 10 years, will prove popular, fulfilling a pent-up demand for quality industrial units with offices.

Miles Lawrence, director of York-based property consultants Lawrence Hannah, who are marketing Eden Business Park, said: “This is a very important development for the Malton area.

“It is providing six high-quality industrial warehouses, with office space, in a superb location, with easy access to York, the East Coast and to Yorkshire’s excellent motorway network.

“Importantly, it is just a mile north of Malton, a flourishing market town, which has reinvented itself as the food capital of North Yorkshire. There is no doubt that these units could provide much-needed accommodation for food processing, food distribution and farm- related enterprises.

“They will complement Malton’s thriving food and agriculture sector perfectly. Having said that, all types of occupiers are welcome. It is significant that this site has been promoted as a FEZ (Food Enterprise Zone) which speeds up delivery, now planning has already been secured, and may help secure grant opportunities for the appropriate business users to assist with their internal fit-outs,” said Mr Lawrence. “This is the only Food Enterprise Zone in Yorkshire.”

The business park will feature infrastructure works such as access roads and a roundabout already in place.

These works have been part funded by a £2.1m grant through the Local Growth Fund, awarded by the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) after a bid was put forward by CDP and Ryedale District Council.

The joint marketing agents for Eden Business Park are the Leeds-based property consultants AWS.

Those behind the scheme talked up the proximity to York railway station and the fats rail service that connects it with London.