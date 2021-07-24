World War Two bomb discovered in Yorkshire safely detonated in controlled explosion

The bomb has been safely detonated (PHOTO: Sean Stewart)

The 500lb unexploded device was discovered on a new Beal Homes housing development on Rawcliffe Road, close to junction 36 of the M62 at 11.45am on Thursday.

An MOD team of ordnance disposal experts have been on site since Thursday night and confirmed that the bomb was live. All persons living in the vicinity were evacuated.

A no-fly zone was enforced over the area, and people living nearby were told to stay indoors. The east and west-bound carriageways of the M26 between junctions 35 and 37 were closed, along with a section of the A614.

The bomb was safely detonated in a controlled explosion at 4.22pm today (Saturday) Humberside Police have confirmed.

In a statement, the force said: "Colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team successfully and safely detonated a 500lb unexploded WW2 bomb, found on the outskirts of Goole.

"All restrictions are now lifted, with all roads and highways clear of debris and open to the public. The no-fly zone above the location has also been lifted and it is now safe for businesses to reopen and the public to leave their homes.

"On behalf of the Humberside Emergency Taskforce, we’d like to thank the members of the public, particularly those that had to be evacuated for safety, for staying clear of the cordon and allowing the team to bring this operation to a safe conclusion.