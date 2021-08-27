‘I still can’t believe he’s gone’: Devastated mum tells how ‘hero’ son, 14, died saving girl who couldn’t swim

Tributes to Logan at the scene

An inquest into Logan Folger’s death was opened on Monday which heard he was trying to save one of his two friends from the water when he got into difficulty in Chesterfield Canal on August 18.

Logan’s mum, Stacey Bentley, told The Sun: “The girl, [who] I just know is about the same age as my son, was paddling in the water and it was up to her knees, but suddenly it dropped into open water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Logan, who can swim, wasn’t in the water and had been telling them not to go in. The girl started struggling and said she couldn’t swim and without thinking he went in to try and save her.”

Logan’s friend was reportedly screaming for help before Logan raced to the rescue fully clothed.

“She survived but he was caught by the current and disappeared under,” Stacey added. One of the boys rang the ambulance to say their friend was in the water. The emergency services got there rapidly but the fire officers and divers were struggling to get to him.”

Logan became trapped under the water for nearly half an hour after being dragged underneath by a strong current.

The boy was later rescued from the canal by emergency crews after they found him unconscious and rushed him to Sheffield Children’s Hospital where he died three days later.

Stacey said: “We are all absolutely devastated. I still can’t believe he has gone. His friends who are there are traumatised and the girl is heartbroken.”

‘Special boy’

Tributes have since been paid in huge numbers to Logan, with many calling him a “hero” on social media.

Writing on Facebook, Scott Nightingale said: “When your bravery over exceeds your own life, that makes you a hero and one special boy. Well done buddy, sleep well.”

Claire Wigmore posted: “Such a terrible loss at a young age. RIP young hero.”

Messages which read ‘hero’ are also among the floral tributes which have appeared alongside blue balloons to Logan.

Flowers appeared close to the site of where he was pulled from the canal, at Mill Green, Staveley in Chesterfield, by firefighters on August 18.

‘Keep safe’

A message has also been nailed to a tree saying simply: “Please can you all stay away from the water and keep safe. Love from Logan’s mum.”

A special send off is being organised in Logan’s honour at Hollingwood Top Field on Friday, August 27 at 2pm.

‘Circumstances not suspicious’

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with Logan’s family and friends at this time.

“We do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service group manager Lee Williams said crews were devastated to hear of Logan’s death.

“I would like to extend the thoughts and sympathy of everyone at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time,” he said.