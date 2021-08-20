Police investigating after badger found nailed to a tree

A badger was found nailed to a tree in Wales

Police are investigating after a badger was found nailed to a tree.The grim discovery was made in North Wales on August 18.

Police are investigating after the animal, protected under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992, was found by a walker in Nantglyn, Denbigh, on Wednesday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A force spokesman said the badger had been nailed to a tree by its feet and was found hanging at a height of about 10ft (3m).

The graphic photo issued by North Wales Police of a badger found nailed to a tree in Denbigh.

Pc Richard Smith, of the Rural Crime Team, said: “We can’t yet confirm what the cause of death of this animal was, but we have submitted the body for a post-mortem.

“Incredibly, badger persecution is still practised in North Wales and we will continue to work with partners in tackling abhorrent incidents such as these.”

Anybody with information should contact officers at the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number Z121155.