Vladimir Putin says Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if threatened

Speaking in an interview with Russian state television released early on Wednesday (Mar 13), Mr Putin said he hoped the US would avoid any escalation that could trigger a nuclear war.

But he emphasised that Russia's nuclear forces are ready for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes ahead of Russian presidential elections which will be held from March 15 to 17.

In this pool photograph distributed by Russia's state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin receives winners of the Leaders of Russia national competition for public officials at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 12, 2024. (Photo by Sergei SAVOSTYANOV / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SAVOSTYANOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Asked if he has considered using battlefield nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Mr Putin responded that there has been no need for that.