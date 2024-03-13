Vladimir Putin says Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if threatened

President Vladimir Putin said Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if there is a threat to Russian statehood, sovereignty or independence.
By Associated Press Reporters
Published 13th Mar 2024, 07:04 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 08:09 GMT

Speaking in an interview with Russian state television released early on Wednesday (Mar 13), Mr Putin said he hoped the US would avoid any escalation that could trigger a nuclear war.

But he emphasised that Russia's nuclear forces are ready for it.

It comes ahead of Russian presidential elections which will be held from March 15 to 17.

In this pool photograph distributed by Russia's state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin receives winners of the Leaders of Russia national competition for public officials at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 12, 2024. (Photo by Sergei SAVOSTYANOV / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SAVOSTYANOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)In this pool photograph distributed by Russia's state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin receives winners of the Leaders of Russia national competition for public officials at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 12, 2024. (Photo by Sergei SAVOSTYANOV / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SAVOSTYANOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
In this pool photograph distributed by Russia's state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin receives winners of the Leaders of Russia national competition for public officials at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 12, 2024. (Photo by Sergei SAVOSTYANOV / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SAVOSTYANOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Asked if he has considered using battlefield nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Mr Putin responded that there has been no need for that.

He also voiced confidence that Moscow will achieve its goals in Ukraine and held the door open for talks, emphasising that any deal would require firm guarantees from the West.

