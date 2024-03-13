Vladimir Putin says Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if threatened
Speaking in an interview with Russian state television released early on Wednesday (Mar 13), Mr Putin said he hoped the US would avoid any escalation that could trigger a nuclear war.
But he emphasised that Russia's nuclear forces are ready for it.
It comes ahead of Russian presidential elections which will be held from March 15 to 17.
Asked if he has considered using battlefield nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Mr Putin responded that there has been no need for that.
He also voiced confidence that Moscow will achieve its goals in Ukraine and held the door open for talks, emphasising that any deal would require firm guarantees from the West.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.