York kitchen fire starts after 'bedding left on hob'

A fire broke out in a terraced York home after bedding which was left on a hob set alight, a fire service has said.

Crews rushed to the kitchen fire on Bishopfields Drive, York, shortly after 2.30am this morning.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews from Acomb and York have been called to a fire in the kitchen of a mid terraced property which involved a pile of bedding which had been placed on top of the hob.

"The hob had then been accidentally turned on and as a result damage was caused to the bedding.

"The fire was out on our arrival but the crews used a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear smoke from the property. Smoke detectors were fitted, they activated and raised the alarm."