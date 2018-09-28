York Stadium Leisure Complex begins to emerge after planning saga

Have your say

Construction is under way to build a new community stadium for York’s professional football and rugby league clubs, following a lengthy planning saga.

The £41m project to build a new 8,000-capacity home for York City and York City Knights has been plagued by delays when plans were first mooted.

Jason McGill Chairman of York City (lright and Neil Gulliver General Manager of York City Knights overlooking The York Stadium Leisure complex that will open in Summer 2019.

Clubs were expected to move into the venue – part of a complex that will also boast a cinema, a pool and leisure facilities – in 2011.

York Council revealed that contracts relating to the stadium and leisure complex were finally signed in October.

Construction yesterday began on the York Stadium Leisure Complex, as partner organisations involved in the plans held a ceremony to mark the milestone.

Coun Nigel Ayre, executive member for leisure, said: “It is fantastic to see so much happening on site with the works progressing on time and it has been great seeing the whole complex start to take shape.”

Alongside the sporting facilities, NHS outpatient services will be offered on-site, from a community hub.

There will also be a new library and a York Against Cancer retail unit.