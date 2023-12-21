Yorkshire Air Ambulance issues statement after rumours over sudden emergency landing

Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been forced to issue a statement clarifying a ‘sudden landing’ of one of its helicopters following rumours circulating on social media.

Rumours and unconfirmed media reports from some outlets suggested one of the helicopters had “come down very quickly” over either Teesside Airport or near Doncaster. It is thought the rumours began when people spotted the helicopter had come to ground quickly while tracking it on FlightRadar, a site where users can track the movements of planes and helicopters.

However, a statement from Yorkshire Air Ambulance posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, said the helicopter landed due to an emergency light which came in the cockpit. It said it was a precautionary measure and everyone on board was okay.

The pilot made a “swift and safe landing” and the helicopter is now being looked over by an engineer so the crew can continue saving lives.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance provides a life-saving rapid response emergency service to five million people across Yorkshire.

The statement said: “We are aware of scaremongering reports currently circulating in some media outlets about HM99 having to make an emergency landing earlier this evening and unfortunately these have been published without being checked with us first. Apologies to anyone who has seen them.