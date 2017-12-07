Yorkshire bike scheme praised in Monaco competition

A YORKSHIRE campaign was celebrating today after winning a major international award at a ceremony in Monaco.

The Yorkshire Bank Bike Library scheme has beaten competition to be named the winner of the Peace and Sports Awards. It is the first time a project from the UK has been successful at the ceremony which recognises organisations that have made a contribution to peace, dialogue and social stability through sport.

Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries was shortlisted in the category of ‘Sport Simple Program of the Year’. The library scheme was launched as a legacy of the Tour de France Grand Départ in 2014, which was held in Yorkshire. Its aim is simple: to give every child in Yorkshire access to a bike, for free.

The community gets involved, as anyone can donate their unwanted bikes at one of the county’s 62 donation stations. Bikes are repaired and made available to borrow free of charge.

The scheme has gone from strength to strength since it launched three years ago and there are almost 50 bike libraries. Sir Gary Verity, of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “This is a magnificent achievement and I’m so proud of everyone who is involved in the Yorkshire Bank Bike Library scheme.”

Helen Page, of Yorkshire Bank, said: “We are thrilled that Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries has been recognised by the Peace and Sport Awards.”

Two other projects were shortlisted – one in Brazil to promote social inclusion through sport, the other in Switzerland to increase softball and baseball participation.