Yorkshire chosen for film and television ‘centre of excellence’ pilot

YORKSHIRE has been chosen to pilot a new scheme that seeks to establish a network of ‘centres of excellence’ for film and television and plug a skills gap.

Creative Skillset, the skills body for the UK screen industries, will work with Screen Yorkshire and the National Film and Television School to see how joining forces can amplify the impact of targeted investment into training and build a greater skilled workforce outside London and the South East. Yorkshire was chosen because of work already carried out by Screen Yorkshire with existing production facilities, further and higher education institution.

Chief executive of Screen Yorkshire, Sally Joynson, said landing the pilot reflects Yorkshire’s “growing status as a leading centre for film and TV production”. She added: “The centre of excellence is one of a number of initiatives that we have been developing behind the scenes to ensure that productions filming in Yorkshire can be assured they will be working with the best crews in the business.”