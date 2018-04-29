Yorkshire farmer and equine vet star in BBC's Love in the Countryside

A Yorkshire dairy farmer and a keen horsewoman will appear in a rural dating show that hits our screens this week.

Last summer producers of Love in the Countryside began a nationwide search for 'matches' for the eight singletons from agricultural backgrounds who found their isolated rural existence was preventing them from finding a partner.

The BBC2 show starts this week, with dairy farmer Peter, 52, - who still sleeps in the same bedroom he was born in - and equine vet Heather, 28, receiving visits from potential suitors to see if they can cope with country life.

Heather, who lives in accommodation at her North Yorkshire vet practice and stable yard, says her work has become her full-time lifestyle.

“Love is just having someone to share things with and someone who understands you, I think that’s real love. You don’t have to love horses to love me. I’ve been riding since I was four years old. So it was a no-brainer to become a vet. It was nine years of hard work but it's worth it now … and I’m now ready to fit a man into my busy life.”

Peter runs his own dairy farm in the Dales, and has children from a previous relationship.

“I’ve travelled all round the world and you always want to come home. I don’t think there’s anywhere any more beautiful than round here really anywhere in the world. I suppose it’s what we all want isn’t it. To be in love with someone and for them to love you. You get butterflies in your stomach and you’re always thinking about them all day long.”

Love in the Countryside, which is presented by Sara Cox, is on BBC2 on Wednesday at 9pm.

