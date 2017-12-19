Yorkshire food shop giving something back this Christmas

Big-hearted shoppers can find the perfect local gift this year, while supporting good causes

One Yorkshire food shop has a good reason to celebrate this Christmas, with hamper sales doubling since 2016. Better still, their ethical approach means every sale is giving something back to the community.

Fodder, the award winning local food shop and café has more than 350 Yorkshire suppliers and has put together 24 themed hampers, with the option of individually hand-picked hampers, so there's something to suit every taste. Based on the Great Yorkshire Showground, all the shop profits go into helping local farmers via the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

Every Christmas hamper Fodder sells pays for 10 children to use the showground facilities or 10 farmer health checks. It also supports the charity’s educational work, such as Countryside Days which are free to 6000 school children across the county or farmer health checks carried out by nurses in Auction Marts and events throughout the year.

Fodder also supports Harrogate Homeless Charity and Harrogate & Knaresborough Toy Library by supplying food good enough to eat but not sell, every week.

The shop stocks a host of gifts celebrating Yorkshire to suit every budget, making the perfect stocking fillers. Afternoon Tea gift vouchers are available, alongside Yorkshire Agricultural Society Tweed hats and scarves.

And this year for the first time ever, Fodder and the Yorkshire Agricultural Society Tweed accessories will be available at Leeds Bradford Airport. Passengers can win a Fodder hamper worth £100 or buy the tweed at a new pop up Deliciouslyorkshire shop, which will run until Christmas Eve, Sunday December 24.

The shop will have been open for nearly a month at the airport and more than 120,000 passengers will have passed through during that time.

Jane Thornber, Fodder manager, said: “We are delighted to see an increase in sales for our hampers and orders for Christmas feasts are on the increase too. We have a fabulous customer base and what’s more, they are helping fund our support for farmers through the Society.”

Order your hamper and benefit from Fodder’s next day courier delivery service for all hampers ordered before noon (they must be ordered by December 19 for delivery in time for Christmas)

For more information, visit https://fodder.co.uk/product-category/hampers/

