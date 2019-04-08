Yorkshire MP John Grogan to call on ban on creation of new waste incinerators

A Yorkshire MP is to call in Parliament for a ban on creating new waste incinerators and a tax on the facilities that already exist.

Keighley MP John Grogan will make the plea tomorrow when he leads a Westminster Hall debate on how waste incineration is regulated.

It comes as the Environment Agency considers a controversial application for a waste-to-energy incinerator alongside the the Aire Valley trunk road in the Labour MP's constituency.

Mr Grogan told The Yorkshire Post: "The Environment Secretary Michael Gove inspired me to call the debate when he told me that I had 'a good point' when I pointed out that various studies had indicated that the country already had sufficient incinerator capacity.

"There is a danger that new incinerators will have the perverse incentive of diverting waste that would have otherwise been recycled.

"Currently we have a tax on landfill and I will argue that the same should apply to incinerators. The extra funding could go to local authorities to help push up recycling rates."