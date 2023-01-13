A Yorkshire river is to have its natural flow restored for the first time in more than 100 years thanks to a new partnership.

Stocksbridge Weir, located on the River Don at Deepcar, Sheffield

Don Catchment Rivers Trust (DCRT) have partnered with Yorkshire Water, the Environment Agency, and Open Rivers Programme (EU) to restore fish passage in the Upper River Don at Stocksbridge weir in Deepcar, Sheffield.

There has been evidence of a weir in the area since around the 1890s to provide waterpower to Wharncliffe Fire Clay Works which was involved in the brick making process. Since only part of the weir is to be removed, a section is to be retained for its heritage-value as well as providing erosion protection at this bend in the river.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set to be completed by summer 2023, design and removal of the weir will be conducted by Fishtek Consulting – a specialised fisheries consultant. Once the barrier has been removed, fish will once again be able to move freely through this stretch of river. This will allow species such as brown trout, grayling and bullhead to forage, find shelter, disperse, migrate and breed more effectively, resulting in a greater abundance and more resilient populations.

A more diverse gene pool also helps future generations adapt to environmental change, which is an important consideration when combatting the effects of climate breakdown on the riverine environment – such as an increase prevalence of disease and exposure to extreme temperature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the weir was constructed, it created sluggish canal-like habitat upstream, which is not what would naturally be found in a swift flowing river like the Upper Don. By removing a section of the weir, natural flows will once again be restored to a 200 m section immediately upstream. This will clear away fine sediment leaving gravels, spawning habitat and a suite of diverse riffle and pool habitat - essential for upland fish species to fully complete their lifecycle.

Once other barriers further downstream at Oughtibridge have similarly been addressed with fish passage projects, migrating Atlantic salmon and sea trout will, in theory, be able to swim up the River Don as far as Tin Mill weir, located a kilometre upstream. At the same time, a study will be performed at Tin Mill weir to assess and evaluate the range of options for fish passage over this weir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Duffy, fishery habitat officer at DCRT and project manager, said: “It’s exciting to be involved with a weir removal project. I know the immediate difference this is going to make to the overall river habitat along this reach and can’t wait to see a more diverse river emerge.”