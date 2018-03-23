Yorkshire school children win trip of a lifetime

Pupils from a Yorkshire primary school were celebrating after finding out they have won a trip of a lifetime.

The national competition, which was organised by Jet2holidays, means the year six class at St Luke’s CE Primary School in Bradford will be jetting off to sunny Sol Katmandu Park and Resort in Majorca this April.

The pupils won their place on the trip after devising and creating a competition entry in response to a challenge posed by Jet2holidays which was to produce a promotional piece for Sol Katmandu Park and Resort.

Five schools across the region were shortlisted, but the pupils at St Luke’s CE Primary School were voted the winner by public vote thanks to their fantastic creation – a promotional poem which can be found here: https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/jet2holidays/2018/St+Lukes+CE+Primary+School.jpg

The class and their teachers will now get to spend a long weekend (Friday, April 20 – Sunday, April 22) at Sol Katmandu Park and Resort where they will take part in fun educational workshops with celebrity hosts including kid's entertainers Dick and Dom and Diversity’s Jordan Banjo.

The workshops will focus on science, history, drama and crafts.

In addition to an educational trip of a lifetime, the pupils will get to experience a range of one-off memories such as a VIP send off at Leeds Bradford Airport, a welcome dinner with celebrities, and the ultimate school disco and show.

The school has also won £1,000 worth of school equipment vouchers after being shortlisted.

Headteacher at St Luke’s CE Primary School Gemma Zulu said: "As Headteacher of St Luke's Primary school I am bursting with pride.

" Our year six children, staff and parents are thrilled to have been given the opportunity to be part of this once in a lifetime experience. I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank our school community for all of their votes and support."

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Congratulations to the teachers and pupils from St Luke’s CE Primary School, and we cannot wait to welcome them on our Ultimate School Trip.

"The standard of all the shortlisted entries was fantastic and I’d like to say well done to everyone who has taken part in the competition.

"The pupils came up with a brilliant idea and obviously put a huge amount of work into the entry, so they really deserve their place.

"That hard work has really paid off, as they now get to experience this educational trip of a lifetime and travel to Majorca with their classmates to experience a long weekend of fun and learning.”

To find out more information on Jet2holidays’ Ultimate School Trip, please visit: http://ultimateschooltrip.jet2holidays.com/