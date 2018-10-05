Yorkshire school closes after outbreak of sickness bug

Have your say

A school in Bradford has closed early today after a large number of staff and pupils fell ill.

Appleton Academy in Wyke, a through school for students aged 3-18, has shut both its primary and secondary sites.

Wakefield school closed after fire

The bug is thought to be a form of norovirus.

The school posted a Tweet updating parents about the situation:

"Due to sickness bug and increasing number of children and staff having to leave school today, Appleton Aacademy has to take decision to close early. Primary closed 12.30pm - secondary 1pm. Please note we are very busy and short-staffed. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience."