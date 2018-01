A young man has died after a crash in Huddersfield last night.

The 21-year-old, driver of a Renault Clio, was killed when his car left the road and hit a wall and a lamp post, police have said.

It happened on Round Ings Road at 7.45pm on Friday night. No one else was injured, police have confirmed, as they issue an appeal for witnesses.

Anyone who saw the crash or the car immediately before the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101.