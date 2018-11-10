Young motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Leeds crash as van driver flees the scene

Have your say

A police search is underway for a van driver who has fled the scene of a Harehills crash which has left a young motorcyclist with serious injuries.

Police were called to Lupton Avenue shortly before 2pm today, to reports of a crash between a motorcyclist and a van.

The young man, aged 25, has suffered serious leg and pelvis injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of a van, police added, fled the scene although the vehicle has since been recovered. An investigation is now underway as officers seek to identify the driver.

The major road has been closed to traffic as investigations continue, with police indicating it may remain so for up to two hours.

Buses and traffic are being diverted from the area.

