Young surveyors compete for national title

Ten of Yorkshire’s top young surveyors will compete for a national title after reaching the shortlist of the 2018 RICS Matrics Young Surveyor of the Year Awards.

The candidates, who work across various sectors including construction and rural land, will compete for their category awards as well as the overall UK Young Surveyor of the Year title at the final in November.

Despite the industry being largely male dominated, seven out of the 10 shortlisted Yorkshire candidates, who are aged 35 and under, are female.

The overall shortlist is made up of 60 nominees from all over the UK, including the Midlands, London, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Laura Rafferty-Trow, of Spectrum Solicitors in York, is shortlisted in the Apprentice of the Year category, while Nicola Booth, of Barnsley Council, and Vicky Green, of Trident Building Consultancy in Leeds, are competing for the Building Surveying title.

Anita Rigall, of Brown & Co in East Yorkshire, is shortlisted in the Land (Rural and Urban) category and both Richard Shore, of Turner & Townsend in Leeds, and Scott Wadsworth, of Wates Construction in Wakefield, are in the Quantity Surveying and Construction category.

Meanwhile, there are four Yorkshire candidates for the Valuation award: Lucy Edwards, of Valuation Office Agency in Sheffield; Lucy McDowell and Vijay Singh, both from Lambert Smith Hampton in Leeds; and Rebekah Donaldson of Allsop in Leeds.

Anna Keys, chairman of the RICS UK Matrics Board - a networking and support group for young surveyors, said: “We are facing some of the biggest market changes our industry has ever seen, as well as rising skills shortages, but our shortlist is testament to the fact that our profession is rising to these challenges.”