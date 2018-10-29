Car fled scene after crash in Ellerburn Avenue, Hull left two teenagers seriously injured

Two teenagers were seriously injured when the motorbike they were riding was involved in a collision with a car in Hull.

Humberside Police today issued an appeal for the public's help as they revealed the car had left the scene of the crash.

A spokesman said the boys, aged 17 and 15, were hurt when the vehicles collided in Ellerburn Avenue at 6.30pm on Sunday.

"We are appealing for witnesses as the car, described by witnesses as a dark coloured small 4x4, failed to stop at the scene," he said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to call the force on 101, quoting log 28/10/18.

