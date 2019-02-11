Hull man charged with voyeurism, outraging public decency and burglary

A 24-year-old man is set to appear before magistrates charged with voyeurism, outraging public decency and burglary.

Humberside Police said on Sunday that Pawel Relowicz, of Raglan Street, Hull, has been charged with three counts of burglary, which were reported between December 2017 and January 2019.

He also faces a charge of outraging public decency in Hull on January 19 2019, as well as a count of voyeurism on December 26 2018, in the same city.

Relowicz has been remanded in custody to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court on Monday, Humberside Police said.

Detective Superintendent Matt Hutchinson said: "24-year-old Pawel Relowicz of Raglan Street, Hull has today been charged with voyeurism, outraging public decency and three counts of burglary."