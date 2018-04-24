Police seek public's help to trace red car seen near scene of crash in Ryedale

Police investigating a crash in Ryedale want to trace a red car seen in the area at the time.

Two people were injured when a black Ford Fiesta occurred on Thornton Lane, between High Marishes and Thornton-Le-Dale, at around 9.30am on Sunday.

The 19-year-old female driver and 17-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Now North Yorkshire Police are seeking the public's help to establish the full circumstances.

A spokesman said: "In particular, we are appealing for information about a red car seen in the area at the time of the collision.

"Anyone who saw either car prior to the incident or who has information that could assist the investigation is asked contact us."

Email louise.neville-beck@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call the force on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 70 Louise Neville-Beck.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-22042018-0136

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

