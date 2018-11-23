Man proposes to girlfriend at her graduation ceremony

A York St John's University graduate was left stunned when her boyfriend decided to propose to her at her graduation ceremony.

Fine Art prize winner Kate Woodward said yes after her boyfriend Tom Hardie decided to get down on one knee in front of crowds of fellow graduates

Tom Hardie proposed to his girlfriend Kate Woodward at her graduation ceremony at York University

Kate and her family and friends were among the last to leave York Minster after the end of Thursday afternoon’s graduation ceremony, led by the Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu.

She was gathering for a group photo with her friends and fellow graduates from the University when her boyfriend Tom Hardie proposed.

Kate had no idea he had planned the public proposal and almost forgot to say yes to the big question.

Tom had been making plans for the proposal with Kate's family and her mum helped him choose the ring.

Kate said: “I’m totally thrilled, it was such an amazing day. My family were all in on it, my mum had even gone with him to choose the ring.

"I had absolutely no clue though and I was so shocked, it took me ages to say yes. In the end he asked me if he could please get up from one knee now!”

This week more than 1, 500 hundred York St John students have celebrated their graduations at the Minster, graduating alongside Honorary Graduates such as Eddie Izzard, Helen Sharman and Harry Gration.

