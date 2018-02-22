Ofcom licences for two new York community radio stations

Two new community radio stations have been awarded licences to broadcast in York.

The five-year community licences for Jorvik FM and YO1 Radio were among four in England and Northern announced today by Ofcom.

Ofcom said Jorvik FM will be based at the media complex of York St John University and its programme plan includes community, educational and specialist content.

Meanwhile, YO1 Radio already owns its studio equipment and plans to operate short regular training courses for volunteers, as well as broadcast workshops at education premises and community facilities.

The other stations awarded licenses by Ofcom were Coast FM abd Coast Radio, both based in Northern Ireland.

According to the communications regulator, there are more than 250 community radio stations currently on air throughout the UK.

They are provided on a not-for-profit basis, focusing on the delivery of specific social benefits to a particular area or community of interest.

