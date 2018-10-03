York prepares for its annual Day of Clay

York Art Gallery will host its annual Day of Clay on Saturday as part of the Ceramics + Design Now Festival 2018, which runs from Friday to Sunday.

Visitors are invited to get tips from some world renowned potters during a series of workshops.

Ceramicist Anna Whitehouse with examples of her work from the #100bottles100days project in the CoCA gallery at York Art Gallery ahead of Day of Clay 2018 on Saturday 6th October.

Fiona Green, assistant curator at York Art Gallery said, “Whether you are a professional or a novice, this is a great opportunity to work with fantastic potters and artists surrounded by some of the most stunning ceramic works in the UK.

“This year, we have also teamed up with Effects Design Market and the Craft Potters Association to bring the Ceramics + Design Now Festival 2018 to York. This city- wide celebration of ceramics will be crammed with opportunities to get hands-on, engage with makers, meet designers and be a part of the growing ceramic movement.”

Day of Clay is a Free event. Gallery admission applies, discounted £4 entrance fee if you have an Effects Design Market or York Ceramics Fair ticket.