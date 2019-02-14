Bradford child rapist Michael Cooley jailed for 20 years

A Bradford man who sexually abused two boys has been jailed for 20 years.

Michael Cooley, of Baildon, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court today (Thursday) after he was found guilty on eighteen counts of sexual abuse, including charges of rape and sexual assault, said West Yorkshire Police.

The offending took place over a period of nine years, officers added.

The case against Cooley, 55, was opened last August when one of the victims reported that he had been subjected to several years of sexual abuse by Cooley, which started in 2009.

The investigation was taken on by detectives at the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit, who subsequently discovered that Cooley had sexually abused a second boy between 2013 and 2018.

Cooley was arrested and later charged with several sexual offences against the two boys.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Constable Nicola Brook, of the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit, said: “I would like to thank the victims for their bravery in coming forward and reporting the abuse they suffered at the hands of Cooley.

“I hope today’s outcome will give them some closure and allow them to move forward with their lives.

“I also hope it will encourage other victims of sexual abuse to engage with the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit, who will investigate every report sensitively and thoroughly to support the victims and bring perpetrators to justice.”