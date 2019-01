Police have confirmed that they have now located a partially deaf Slovakian teenager who had gone missing from his home in Bradford.

Concerns were raised about the welfare of Kristian Zajac, 17, pictured, of Whetley Lane after he was reported missing from his home shortly after 7.30pm yesterday.

In a statement issued this afternoon, West Yorkshire Police said: "Kristian Zajac who was subject to an earlier missing persons appeal has been found safe and well."