Death of teenager found in Yorkshire street not suspicious

The death of a 14-year-old boy who was found in a serious condition in the street is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Yorkshire police force issues telephone scam warning - and tells residents how to avoid becoming a victim

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Southway, in Mirfield, at around 8.50am on Wednesday following "reports of a concern for safety" and found a boy with serious injuries.

There were reports the youngster was given first aid on the pavement before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

How hot does it have to be before you legally have to be sent home from work?

Later, Detective Inspector Shaf Rehman of Kirklees CID said: "We can now confirm that the 14-year-old boy who was found in a serious condition this morning has died.

"Officers are supporting the family at this difficult time and our enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

How to answer the most difficult questions your children have about nuclear war

"At this stage we are treating the death as unexplained but do not currently believe there to be any suspicious circumstances."

Mr Rehman said a post-mortem examination was due to take place.