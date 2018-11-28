Donations pour into GoFundMe appeal for Syrian refugee attacked by bullies at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield

Thousands of well-wishers have sent messages of solidarity and donated funds to support a young Syrian refugee after he was attacked in West Yorkshire.

Police are investigating a report of a "racially-aggravated assault" against a 15-year-old boy in West Yorkshire after a violent video was widely shared on social media.

The victim, with his arm in a cast, is seen to be dragged to the floor by his neck before his attacker says "I'll drown you" while forcing water from a bottle into the victim's mouth.

The incident is said to have taken place on playing fields at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield on October 25.

A GoFundMe appeal says the victim is refugee in the UK who has been subject to months of bullying along with his little sister, who had the lenses broken in her glasses and made an attempt to take her life.

Explaining why he set up the page, Mohammed Tahir writes: "Jamal's family are refugees in the UK and they struggle to meet the basic necessities of life. We want to raise money for the family to ease their situation and hopefully they can use the funds to help improve their quality of life and to put a smile on their faces.

"Having left a war torn country, the least they deserve is to live in peace without being harassed. Please donate generously and let’s change this horrible situation into a blessing in disguise for them."

And the appeal has clearly struck a chord, as more than £37,000 had been donated by almost 2,500 in under 12 hours.

Many of those donating have also posted message of support to the boy and his family.

Craig Williams said: "Jamal, don't let the now spoil your future - be brave, dignified and strong. Best wishes to you and your family - welcome."

Claire McArthur said: "I would like to see some good come from this horrible situation. I want the family to know that there are many people in the U.K. who want them to feel welcome here and wish them a good life."

Kate Jacobs said: "Seeing a boy so powerless in the face of real cruelty moved me to take action. My best wishes to Jamal and his family. I hope that the perpetrator will learn that we are all family and become less frightened of difference."

Matthew J K Arnerich said: "The UK can be more than this. We need to show in solidarity, that this young family's experience is not how our country is at its core."

The boy has also been praised for the way he did refused to retaliate and instead walked away once his attacker released his grip.

Posting a message on the fundraising page, Basma said: "Jamal you'll have a bright future and we're proud of you. You're strong to survive such a horrible treatment from these evil people around you. The way you walked away touched the heart of so many people around the world. Bullies are the ones who have a problems not you. This nasty group does not represent the British culture. You and your sister stay strong ."

Nuray Ferhan said: "When I saw the video of Jamal it broke my heart. A child with so much courage to just walk away from such abuse. Bless him and his whole family."