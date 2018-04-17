Man robbed of expensive watch at Huddersfield nightclub

Police have issued this image of a man they wish to speak with in connection with a robbery at a Huddersfield night club.

Kirklees District CID would like to speak to anyone who can identify the man or who has information about the robbery which took place at Tokyo’s nightclub at about 3.45am on Sunday.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was grabbed by a man as he was leaving the club and had his expensive wristwatch stolen.

Detective Constable Mick Cummings of Kirklees CID said: “We are investigating this incident and would like to speak to anyone who can identify the man pictured the image who we would like to speak with in connection with the robbery.

“Anyone who has information or who saw the robbery itself is asked to call Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180076192.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”