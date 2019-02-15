Plan to replace Leeds Technology College with student flats is one step closer

Early plans to knock down one of Leeds city centre’s most recognisable buildings were supported by an influential panel of Leeds councillors this week.

Developers’ blueprints to replace the former Leeds College of Technology building in Woodhouse Lane with 20-storeys of student accommodation went before a meeting of Leeds City Council’s city plans panel.

Leeds Technology College in Woodhouse Lane. (Credit: Google)

Work would take place following the proposed opening of Leeds City College’s new Quarry Hill Campus in September this year, which will render the technology campus surplus to requirements.

Plans for the tower include 379 bedrooms, comprising more than 400 “bed spaces”, as well as two commercial units on the ground floor.

Although the plans were rudimentary, councillors broadly spoke out in favour of redevelopment on the site.

Coun Tom Leadley (MBI, Morley North) made a maverick contribution to the discussion, quipping: “It’s got to be better than what’s there at the moment.”

David Blackburn (Green, Farnley and Wortley) also supported the proposals, adding: “It’s a bit of a mess trying to get round there at the moment. It’s not the greatest architecture in the world.

“Take the steps out and get some decent buildings in.

“We have to do something about Vernon Street. It’s a potential death trap walking up there.”

Coun Neil Walshaw (Lab, Headingley and Hyde Park) added that the development could even help mitigate against existing traffic problems.

Coun Al Garthwaite (Lab, Headingley and Hyde Park) said: “I like it in the main, and I agree with the comments that were made.”

A council document states there are around 38,000 university students in the city without access to purpose-built student accommodation, and that there is little chance of there being a problem of over-supply, despite the recent increase in city centre student accommodation building applications.

The college was originally built as the Branch College of Engineering and Science during the late 1950s and 60s.

It was renamed Kitson College in 1967, and later Leeds College of Technology. In 2009 the college merged with Thomas Danby College and Park Lane College to form Leeds City College, becoming the third largest further education college in the UK.

The meeting also heard how the site was also used by rock band Pink Floyd to record their 1967 hit See Emily Play.

As the plans were only for pre-application, a decision was not made on development on the site, and more detailed plans are expected to go before the panel later in the year.

The new Leeds City College Campus at Quarry Hill will house 3,000 students when it opens on August 23, and is expected to cost around £60m.