Search for relatives of deceased Heckmondwike pensioner originally from Leeds

The relatives of a pensioner who recently died are being asked to come forward.

Coroner's officers are appealing for information to help trace family members of Malcolm Woodward from Heckmondwike.

Mr Woodward, aged 72, of Brighton Street, died in hospital on January 6.

There are no suspicious circumstances around the death.

It is thought Mr Woodward could have a daughter and may have originally been from Leeds.

Anyone with information about the relatives of Mr Woodward is asked to contact Coroner's officers on 01274 373 721.