Wish you were here... Millions in China see postcards from Dales

She is said to be a guru among the fashionistas of the far east – for whom the latest fashion accessory is now apparently a holiday snap taken in Yorkshire.

Angelica Cheung, the influential editor-in-chief of Chinese Vogue magazine, has been made a patron of the tourism body Welcome To Yorkshire after sharing pictures of her family on tour in the Dales.

Ms Cheung, whom Time Out magazine called “one of the most powerful women in fashion”, took her Yorkshire-born husband Mark and their 10-year-old daughter Hayley to Bolton Castle, Malham and Aysgarth Falls and shared pictures with around 5m followers on Chinese websites

Her pictures were the subject of some fascination back home, where the UK is a popular destination among China’s rapidly-expanding middle classes.

In Yorkshire, revenue from Chinese tourists is said to have doubled last year to around £139m.

Ms Cheung told the website Unlimited.World: “Yorkshire is a wonderful place that seems to have struck a chord with our readers. For me, the appeal is the rugged beauty and isolation, a total contrast to living in Beijing, a city of more than 20m people.”

Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome To Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to hear that we’re so talked about in China and we would like to recognise Ms Cheung as a patron of our organisation for her hard work on our behalf.”