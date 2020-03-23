14 activities you can do indoors while self isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic

Why not use your downtime to take up a new hobby? (Photo: Shutterstock)

The public has been advised to avoid all unnecessary social contact and travel, and are urged not to congregate in places with large numbers, including pubs, clubs, restaurants and cinemas, as well as to avoid gatherings with family and friends.

The measures are intended to help stem the spread of the virus and could be made much more stringent should the number of UK cases continue to rise, which could lead to a full UK lockdown.

If you are currently self-isolating, or spending the bulk of your time at home to reduce your social contact, here are some activities you could undertake to keep yourself entertained amid the ongoing pandemic.

Get baking

If you have the ingredients to hand, why not use your downtime to take up a new hobby that comes with the reward of a delicious treat at the end?

There are plenty of sweet and savoury recipes you could give a go, from sponge cakes and biscuits, to cheese straws and traditional scones.

Stay active

While the government has advised against going to the gym, that doesn’t mean you have to avoid exercise altogether.

If you are self-isolating, there are a wealth of fitness videos online that you could try, including yoga and pilates, or simply set yourself a routine to work through every day to ensure you keep moving.

Mr Motivator is one of the most popular health and well-being coaches, and Joe Wicks, otherwise known as ‘The Body Coach’, has started running online PE sessions for children on YouTube to help keep them fit.

A number of gyms are also offering online streaming services to their members.

Start scrapbooking

If you enjoy creative activities, spending plenty of time indoors could be the perfect opportunity to delve into a new project.

If you have old photos, tickets from shows you’ve been to, or keepsakes from trips abroad, why not start putting them together into a scrapbook to house all those precious memories.

This is a great task to undertake as a family or as a couple, while those who have kids can get the little ones involved with the cutting and sticking.

Learn how to cook

If baking isn’t your thing, you could instead turn your attention to perfecting your cooking skills, or learn from someone who is a master chef in your home.

Use the additional home time to hone those skills you’ve always wanted to learn, such as making your own pasta or pizza base, or perfecting a family recipe.

Catch up on some reading

Do you have a stack of books piled up at home that you never got round to reading? Use your time at home to finally give them your attention and escape into a world of storytelling for an hour or two.

Get writing

Have you always wanted to write a story or a blog? Whatever your creative writing interest, dedicate your extra time at home to getting started on a project you may have been putting off for a while.

Dig out the board games

While computer games may be favoured nowadays sometimes you can’t beat a return to the basics.

Dig out some of your old board games and enjoy hours of friendly competition with those in your household, from the likes of Scrabble to Monopoly.

Do some house maintenance

It may not be the most exciting task in the world, but if you have been meaning to spring clean your house, or fix something that has been broken for a long time, use your extra time at home to get round to those jobs you’ve been avoiding.

Discover a new series

Being advised to stay at home is not the worst thing to have to do, and it can be used as an opportunity to relax on the sofa and watch TV.

If you subscribe to streaming services, you could use your newfound downtime to discover a new series, or re-watch one of your all-time favourites.

Embrace video calling

Many of us may be fond of messaging, but you can’t beat having a face-to-face conversation with someone.

While that may not be possible for most at the moment, you can still keep in contact with your loved ones by alternative means and ditch the texts in favour of video calls, making the most of services like FaceTime, Skype and Google Hangouts to keep in touch with those you love.

Get spring cleaning

Give your wardrobe a thorough spring clean by throwing out any old bits of clothing you no longer wear. And you could give it a reshuffle by digging out your spring clothes and packing away those winter woollies.

Do some DIY

Finally get round to those household tasks you’ve been putting off for a long time, such as fixing a broken shelf, or painting a tired looking wall.

Do some gardening

Even if you’ve got to socially distance you can still go into your own garden. Spring is the perfect time for tending to flowers, or even starting to grow your own vegetable patch.

Practise an instrument