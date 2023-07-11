Here’s everything you need to know about the A-level and GCSE ahead of the result days in August.

Now that exam fever is over for those who took GCSEs and A-levels, the pressure is on for both families and students as the results are due to be announced in a month - but how different will the grade boundaries be compared to previous years?

In 2020 and 2021, the results were based on teacher assessments rather than exams owing to the pandemic, resulting in an increase in the top grades. This year, just like those who sat for the exams in 2022, however, won’t benefit from some of the support provided to students during the Covid era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofqual, had last year, announced that pre-pandemic arrangements for non-exam assessment, fieldwork and practical science would be reinstated. The department confirmed at the same time that schools and colleges this year will be teaching the full content of qualifications to students taking exams in 2023.

Most Popular

Dr Jo Saxton, Ofqual head reportedly said this year’s exam results will be more similar to pre-pandemic levels, although the examiners would use data to set grade thresholds that are “fair to students.”

She told Tes Magazine : “Ofqual are asking the exam boards...to take into consideration the disruption students have suffered and to bear in mind what outcomes looked like in 2019, so that even if the quality of student work is slightly weaker at a national level within a subject, results are as similar as possible to those of 2019.

“We have heard loud and clear - from students up and down the country, parents and, obviously, teachers and leaders - that people want to get back to normal but not in one go, which is how we have got to the approach that we have got to.”

How will A-levels and GCSEs be graded?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Government website , this year’s grading will include an allowance for disruption so that overall results will be similar to those of 2019. So where national performance is found to be lower than it was prior to the pandemic, senior examiners will make allowances when setting grade boundaries.

It says: “Broadly speaking, this means that a student should be just as likely to achieve a particular grade this year as they would have been before the pandemic. It’s important to remember there is no limit or cap on the number of students who can achieve each grade. Students will be awarded a grade that reflects their performance.

Everything you need to know about the A-level and GCSE ahead of the result days in August. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

“As always, exams will be marked by independent examiners, using the published mark schemes. Grading happens after marking, and to ensure fairness is done year by year because the papers change from one year to the next.”

When are A-level and GCSE results days in 2023?

According to the government website , A-level results day will be on August 17, 2023, with results usually available from 8am (or whenever your school or college opens). Students will be able to pick up their AS level, A level and T Level results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says the students will receive results for level 3 VTQs on or before August 17 and will receive results for level 2 VTQs on or before August 24, 2023. SQA results are due to be released to students in Scotland on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

A-level and GCSE results will be released in August. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

GCSE results will be available on August 24.

Your child’s individual school should announce when it will be open for students to arrive and pick up the envelope containing their results. If they are unable to attend in person, such as if they are on holiday, the school may offer the option for results to be received via email, according to TES Magazine.