A Level Results students will be able to get free food at some major restaurant chains on results day

A Level Results Day is looming this week, but to ease the stress why not plan a post-results day celebration? With many food chains and restaurants offering free meals for A Level Results students, you can go out to celebrate without spending a penny.

A Level students will receive their results on August 17, after two years of grafting. Whether you’re planning to head off to university, start an apprenticeship or make your way into the world of work, food-chain favourites such as Nandos and Frankie and Benny’s are all school leavers celebrating this week.

We have rounded up some of the restaurants offering free meals for A Level students on results day.

A Level Results free food

Nando’s

Nando’s are offering students a free ¼ Chicken or Starter when they show their student ID and results at the till on August 17. To qualify you need to spend £7 or more and order at the till to Eat-in or Walk-in Collect at one of their restaurants.

This will also apply to the GCSE Results Day on Thursday, August 24.

Frankie and Benny’s

For both A-Level and GCSE Result Days Frankie & Benny’s is offering students who show their exam results to a member of staff a free pizza and Coke. The deal offers students a free Margarita Pizza (Vegan & Gluten Free Available) and a regular Coke (Coke Zero, Regular Coke, Diet Coke).

The free meal offer is available on the exam results day only and additional pizza toppings can be bought from the menu.

Bill’s

Bill’s restaurant chain is giving students a free dessert when a main course is ordered on both the A-Level and GCSE Results Day.

In a statement, Bill’s said: “To receive a free dessert, all that is needed is to bring along your student ID & proof of results, purchase any main and we’ll serve you a delicious free dessert! Results day feelings of relief never tasted so good…”

Chiquito

Chiquito is offering a free portion of Garlic Tortilla Bread and a regular Coke to students who show their exam results to a staff member.

Chiquito Marketing Director, Andreia Harwood, said: “We recognise that the cost of living crisis is hard on us all but we wanted to make sure our hard-working students can celebrate their exam results day on us.

“This summer has all been about our customers still being able to enjoy great meals out with the family and friends.”

Nando's will be opening in Burnley town centre later this summer. (Photo for illustrative purposes only)

Wildwood

Wildwood is giving away a free garlic rosemary bread or a classic margherita or spaghetti pomodoro, with a minimum spend of £7 per person. This is valid only with proof of age via ID shown upon request along with valid exam results.

The offer will be available all day on Friday, August 18 for A-Level students and Friday, August 25 for GCSE students.

TGI Fridays

On August 17 and 24, Students can get 23% off their food bill on On August 17 and 24 but they will need to join the Stripes Rewards loyalty programme to qualify.

Students can get 30% off their food bill on both August 17 and August 24. You will need to input your email at their website here to get a code to redeem this offer.