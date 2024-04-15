Baby wallaby emerges from mother’s pouch after seven months in adorable video

The joey looks out at the world around him, before turning to look at his mother.
By Jessica Martin
Published 15th Apr 2024, 07:30 BST

An adorable video shows the moment a baby wallaby emerges from its mother's pouch after seven months.

In the footage, baby Bennett’s wallaby Jo-Jo can be seen poking his head out of his mother’s pouch, sniffing the grass and reaching outwards at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park in Perthshire.

After a gestation period of just 29 days, joeys are born weighing less than a gram so remain in their mother's pouch for a further 280 days where they continue to develop. Joeys stay with their mothers for a further three to nine months to feed. Females reach maturity at around 14 months, and males around 19 months.

Bennett's wallabies, also known as red-necked wallabies, are native to eastern Australia, and common in the island state of Tasmania.

Auchingarrich Wildlife Park said, "Jo-Jo is probably about eight months old. They start to emerge at seven months old - and he's been popping his head out for about a month now."

