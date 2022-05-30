Aldi cuts price of prosecco, wines and champagnes for Jubilee weekend

Aldi is slashing the price of its prosecco, wines, champagnes and spirits just in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations.

The reduced prices rolled out on Friday 27 May as Brits prepare to enjoy some glasses of bubbly over the upcoming four-day bank holiday.

The bargain supermarket is also selling a variety of budget Jubilee decorations in stores to mark the occasion, including its £4 Jubilee SpecialBuy Kevin the Carrot.

What drinks have been reduced?

From 27 May, Aldi shoppers will be able to enjoy the ‘Costellore Prosecco Spumante’ prosecco for less than £5.

The Aldi classic Italian sparkling wine, which originally cost £6, ‘offers fruity peach and pear flavours and notes or apple peel and lemon zest’.

As well as prosecco, the supermarket is also dropping the prices of a selection of its popular Champagne, wines and spirits, with savings of up to 60%.

One bargain includes the Nicolas De Montbart champagne from 31 May for £9.99, originally priced at £12.99.The full list of deals on wines and spirits that you can purchase in time for the Jubilee weekend are as follows:

Wines & Fortified Wines

- Priorat - was £12.99, now £11.99- Vacqueyras - was £8.99, now £6.99- Châteauneuf Du Pape Blanc - was £14.99, now £12.99- White Châteauneuf Du Pape Blanc - was £14.99, now £12.99- Châteauneuf Du Pape - was £9.99, now £7.99- Alsatian Pinot Gris- was £6.99, now £4.99- Pouilly Fumé- was £9.99, now £6.99- Amarone - was £12.99, now £9.99- Vacqueyras WOW White - was £6.99, now £4.99- Barolo - was £9.99, now £8.99- Austrian Gruner Veltliner - was £6.99, now £2.99- Sparkling Vinho Verde - was £5.49, now £4.99- Rias Baixas Albarino - was £6.99, now £2.99- Californian Shiraz - was £4.99, now £2.99- Rioja Gran Reserve - was £7.49, now £2.99- Chablis Premier Cru - was £6.99, now £2.99- Sancerre - was £4.99, now £2.99- Crozes Hermitage - was £5.99, now £4.99- Contevedo Sparkling Rosé - was £4.29, now £2.99- Merlot 2.25ml Boxed Wine - was £11.69, now £9.99- Specially Selected Tokaji Aszu - was £9.99, now £8.99- Ruby Reserve Port (20cl) - was £3.99, now £2.99

Spirits