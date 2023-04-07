The One Show’s presenter Alex Jones reveals she split up with Steve Jones live on air after shocking betrayal

The One Show’s presenter, Alex Jones, reveals she split up with Steve Jones live on air after he shockingly betrayed her.

The Welsh couple were in a relationship from 1999 to 2002 and, at the time, Alex was the Entertainment Correspondent on Channel 4 show ‘Rise’.

The Welsh beauty was given the opportunity to interview Hollywood star, Angelina Jolie. However, Steve Jones intervened by taking the initial call and lying saying that Alex was ill so was not available to interview. Alex was, in fact, not unwell, and was just shopping in Topshop.

Alex, who appeared on the podcast ‘Dish’ hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett, revealed the betrayal saying: “I was staying at Steve’s flat at the time when I was working in London and he picked up the landline and said ‘Al’s not here. She’s not feeling well, she’s had to go back to Cardiff”.

This was obviously an underhand way of making sure he got the interview opportunity for himself. Not long after the iconic interview, the Welsh presenter then went on to host the TV show, T4.

However, the star went on to seek revenge on her disloyal beau. She confessed that the production company called her and reported that they had a bit of a situation that needed dealing with. They stated bluntly: "Tomorrow morning your boyfriend is going to the premiere with Angelina Jolie and it would be really funny if you came on the line, live on the show and surprised him by saying you know exactly what he’s been up to.”

Alex agreed and then announced live on TV: “You lied to me, where have you been?” and then added: “So yeah, not surprisingly, we split up on live telly!”

Thankfully Alex went on to fall in love with insurance broker Charlie Thomson, who she has been married to since 2015.

Alex appeared on ‘How to Fail’ Elizabeth Day’s podcast, to discuss some of the challenges the couple have faced. She shared openly: “Lots of things happened recently. Charlie’s super fun, but he became a shadow of himself. He was so ill, he really went downhill fast mentally.”

The admission comes six months after Alex revealed that her life was going through a "tricky" patch in an emotional Instagram post.

The couple share three children: Teddy, five, Kit, three, and one-year-old Annie.

Her former boyfriend, Steve, is now married to Phylicia Jackson-Jones, and splits his time between London and Los Angeles after landing a huge presenting gig on The X Factor USA. Now a regular presenter for Formula 1, Steve says his marriage is his “greatest achievement” so far.

