Almost six in 10 of those who live in Yorkshire have missed out on attending their dream festival or gig - because they were stuck in an online queue.

Tickets to Glastonbury, the football World Cup, and Wimbledon were voted the hardest live events to get tickets for online, according to those in Yorkshire.

And a quarter of attempts to buy tickets for a live event online were usually unsuccessful.

When trying to secure the goods, 39 per cent set up different devices and log in 10 minutes before the queue opens.

In response to the figures, a ticket-buying expert has explained exactly what you should be doing to secure the tickets to the most competitive concerts and festivals.

Increasing the odds of securing tickets

Music journalist Georgie Rogers, a veteran of what she describes as the ‘military operation’ of grabbing tickets, says teaming up with friends and family to all try their luck is key.

Working with Lottoland.co.uk on a must-have guide to getting high demand tickets, Georgie Rogers said: “There are countless gigs and live events I’ve been desperate to get tickets for, only to find them all seemingly selling out within a second of going live on sale.

“Through trial and error, research and lots of practice I’ve perfected the art and there are definitely tips and tricks you need to be aware of if you’re going after the hottest tickets.

“Glastonbury is in huge demand every year and any stadium tour will usually mean online queues and sweaty palms as you wait for your turn to book!”

The research also found 64 per cent of those in the North Eastern region think buying tickets online is imply too hard nowadays.

Pricing (54 per cent), automated bots buying up tickets (49 per cent) and the time involved (44 per cent) are their biggest barriers to success, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

And half consider getting tickets to something like Glastonbury is about as unlikely as winning the actual lottery.

Georgie Rogers also recommends tablets as the best device to use as they are the quickest to connect to the internet, and would-be attendees should know the layout of different venues off by heart so they know what tickets to get.

But overloading a Wi-Fi network is a no-no, as this can slow the connection and lead to missed opportunities.

A spokesperson for Lottoland said: “Trying to get tickets for a big event can definitely feel like a lottery. And it’s surprising to see that as many as one in ten of us would trade a winning jackpot in for gig tickets!

“Given how strongly people feel about getting to see their favourite artists, it’s no wonder we employ all sorts of tips and hacks to try and make our odds of getting through just a little better.