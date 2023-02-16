Alton Towers has released new details about its new eerie ride The Curse at Alton Manor and a date for when it will open

Alton Towers has released an opening date and details about its spooky new ride The Curse at Alton Manor set to open this spring. The first-of-a-kind haunted doll’s house has been described as Alton Towers ‘most immersive dark ride’ to date and will use special effects that have never been seen before at a UK theme park.

Alton Towers released details about the nature of the ride, explaining that the experience revolves around the story of Emily Alton - the demonic child from the Alton Towers’ original haunted house ride. In a video released by the theme park, Emily can be heard laughing and counting in the doll’s house, as if playing a game with visitors.

A series of sinister messages scrawled across a dark corridor and a giant mangled teddy that chased people out of the house, only adds to the chilling experience. The Curse at Alton Manor will also use high-tech visuals including twisted projection mapping technology to transport riders into Emily’s own dollhouse as well as using special mirrors to play tricks by blurring the line between reality and Emily’s demonic world.

Kate McBirnie, head of product excellence at Alton Towers Resort, said: “Let the countdown begin. The Curse at Alton Manor is no ordinary dark ride. It has all the components of a supernatural tale - it’s dark, and compelling and promises some thrilling and scary moments along the way. Fans of eerie rides will certainly appreciate this one.”

To mark the announcement of the opening date, a giant haunted dolls house appeared in London’s Isle of Dogs to spook the public yesterday (February 15).

Bianca Sammut, divisional director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “The British public remains gripped by a desire to be shocked and surprised. If visitors thought this haunted doll’s house was impressive, they will be in for a serious surprise this spring.”

Alton Towers - The Curse at Alton Manor opening date

The Curse at Alton Manor is due to open on March 18 to welcome brave guests. Alton Towers Resort is renowned for providing world-class attractions for guests of all ages, including Wicker Man, the UK’s first wooden rollercoaster to be built in over 20 years.

Alton Towers (Getty Images)

