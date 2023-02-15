Here’s a list of all the UK local governments that have confirmed or submitted plans to increase Council tax bills in April 2023.

Government plans have outlined that Council tax is set to increase by a further 5% across English local authorities in April 2023. The change comes at a time when financial burden on UK households is an all-time high due to the cost of living crisis.

The change was revealed during Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement last year which revealed that the councils could make this change without a referendum. Previous rules had allowed them to increase the bills at a limit of 2.99%

Since the statement, local authorities up and down the country have been confirming and submitting proposals to up their residents’ taxes. According to reports, a number of them have already been approved.

The biggest increase is reportedly set to occur in the London borough of Croydon, which could see a hike of 15% to pay off debt. All other 31 boroughs in the capital were given assurances to go above the national limit (10%) to fund more police officers.

But which English councils are set to introduce the rise in Council tax and how much more will a resident have to pay? Here is everything you need to know.

Rate of Council tax increase of English local authorities in April 2023

South East England

Surrey Heath - 5% rise

Windsor and Maidenhead - 4.99% rise

Buckinghamshire - 4.99% rise

Oxford - 4.99% rise

Bracknell Forest - 4.99% rise

West Oxfordshire - 4.57% rise

East England

Luton - 4.99% rise

Hertfordshire - 4.99% rise

Cambridge - 4.99% rise

Breckland - 4.7% rise

West Midlands

Coventry - 5%

Staffordshire - 4.99%

Herefordshire - 4.99%

Dudley - 4.99%

Derby - 4.99%

East Midlands

East Lindsey - 5.42% rise

Skegness - 5.42% rise

Nottingham - 5% rise

Rutland -4.99% rise

Peterborough - 4.99% rise

Nottinghamshire - 4.84% rise

South West England

Wiltshire - 5% rise

Bristol - 5% rise

Torbay - 4.99% rise

Plymouth - 4.99% rise

Bath and North East Somerset - 4.99% rise

Cornwall - 4.99% rise

Worcestershire - 4.94% rise

South East England

Thurrock - 9.99% rise

Slough - 9.99% rise

Berkshire - 6.76% rise

Sussex - 4.99% rise

Kent - 4.99% rise

Brighton and Hove - 4.99% rise

Portsmouth - 4.99% rise

North West

Bolton - 6.5% rise

St Helens - 4.99% rise

Manchester - 4.99% rise

Wirral - 4.99% rise

Wakefield - 4.99% rise

Eden - 4.99% rise

Blackburn and Darwen - 4.99% rise

Cheshire East - 4.99% rise

North East

Durham - 4.99% rise

North Tyneside - 4.99% rise

Hartlepool - 4.99% rise

Gateshead - 4.99% rise

South Tyneside - 4.95% rise

Yorkshire and the Humber