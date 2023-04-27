All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
5 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
1 hour ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
1 hour ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
3 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
4 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
4 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Aslef pay dispute: Fresh strikes by train drivers in May and June announced, including the day of FA Cup final

Aslef has announced fresh dates of strikes as part of their long-running dispute over pay, including the day of the FA Cup final on June 3.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:22 BST

Train drivers are set to stage three rounds of fresh strikes in their long-running dispute over pay, including on the day of the FA Cup final and the Epsom Derby on June 3. The latest round of industrial action was announced by their union, Aslef.

The union reportedly has rejected a 4% pay offer from train operators and has therefore called strikes at 16 operators for May 12, 31, and June 3. Aslef’s general secretary Mick Whelan said: "Our executive committee met this morning and rejected a risible proposal we received from a pressure group which represents some of the train companies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The proposal - of just 4% - was clearly not designed to be accepted as inflation is still running north of 10% and our members at these companies have not had an increase for four years."

Most Popular

    As well as strikes, Aslef said it would withdraw non-contractual overtime from May 15 to 20 and again on May 13 and June 1. Mr Whelan said the union "do not want to go on strike" but said the "blame for this action lies, fairly and squarely, at the feet of the employers who have forced our hand over this by their intransigence".

    "It is now up to them to come up with a more sensible, and realistic, offer and we ask the government not to hinder this process," he said.

    The affected train companies are:

    • Avanti West Coast
    • Chiltern Railways
    • CrossCountry
    • East Midlands Railway
    • Great Western Railway.
    • Greater Anglia
    • GTR Great Northern 
    • Thameslink and London North Eastern Railway
    • Northern Trains
    • Southeastern
    • Southern/Gatwick Express
    • South Western Railway
    • SWR depot drivers
    • SWR Island Line
    • Transpennine Express
    • West Midlands Trains.
    ASLEF (Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen) members hold union flags at the picket outside Euston Station as train drivers continue their strike across the UK. (Photo by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)ASLEF (Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen) members hold union flags at the picket outside Euston Station as train drivers continue their strike across the UK. (Photo by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
    ASLEF (Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen) members hold union flags at the picket outside Euston Station as train drivers continue their strike across the UK. (Photo by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
    Related topics:AslefOperators