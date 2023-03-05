BBC comedy Mrs Brown’s Boys is set to make sensational comeback with the first new series in 10 years - here’s when you can see it

It’s the news Mrs Brown’s Boys fans have been waiting for - after a 10 year hiatus, the show is set to return with a brand new miniseries While the show has been a staple of the BBC’s Christmas schedule, this will be the first series since 2013, with filming set to begin in Spring this year.

The new set of instalments of Mrs Brown’s Boys will air on BBC One and Iplayer later on in 2023. Brendan O’Carroll, who created the show and stars as the main character, Agnes Brown, has told viewers to ‘fasten their seatbelts’..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "This mini-series was actually planned for 2021. Having been thwarted twice, firstly by Covid-19 and then by a post Covid shortage of studios, it’s fantastic to, at last, have the chance to make it happen. The comic actor added: "Fasten your seatbelts and hold onto your hats!”

Most Popular

He told TV mag : “We were hoping to do a mini-series last year, just four episodes to celebrate 100 years of the BBC . But Covid got in the way. Not Covid itself, but as soon as the lockdowns were lifted, everybody was rushing for venues.

(Photo: BBC)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad