All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend: 30 Seconds To Mars postpone first UK show in 4 years

The Los Angeles rock band were supposed to perform at BBC Radio 1s Big Weekend on Saturday (May 27)

Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
Published 28th May 2023, 10:33 BST

Thirty Seconds To Mars have been forced to postpone their first UK show in four years.  The Los Angeles rock band were supposed to perform at BBC Radio 1s Big Weekend on Saturday (May 27) before technical difficulties stood in their way.

BBC Radio 1 confirmed the news in a statement from the radio station’s official Twitter account. It said: “Unfortunately Thirty Seconds To Mars have been unable to perform today due to technical difficulties. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Everyone associated with the band and Radio 1 has done everything they can to resolve the issues but it just wasn’t possible today. We’ll update soon with any further news.”

Most Popular

    At this stage, fans were unsure whether the band would appear at the festival at all. However, news came through some time later to put an end to speculation.

    When will Thirty Seconds To Mars play?

    BBC Radio 1 soon updated disappointed fans by confirming Thirty Seconds To Mars will perform on Sunday (March 28) instead. While this was welcome news for weekend ticket holders, it means those only booked to attend on Saturday will miss out on the group’s highly anticipated appearance on UK soil.

    BBC Radio 1 released the following statement on Twitter: “We are delighted to be able to announce that after huge efforts by the band, @30SECONDSTOMARS will be playing the Radio 1 Future Sounds stage at #BigWeekend in Dundee, tomorrow (Sunday) at 11:45!

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “We know that there will be Saturday ticket holders who will be disappointed but hope that they can enjoy the show live on Radio 1, @BBCSounds and @BBCiPlayer.”

    Related topics:BBC Radio 1TwitterDundee