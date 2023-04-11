The BBC has announced its full programme schedule and list of presenters for the coronation of King Charles III.

The BBC’s coverage of the coronation will last two weeks, beginning on April 23 and include special programmes to celebrate the crowning of King Charles on May 6. Viewers will see special episodes of Bargain Hunt, Countryside and Eastenders with a royal twist in the lead up to the coronation.

As well as TV, there will also be a selection of Coronation-themed programmes on BBC Sounds, Radio 3, Radio 4 and Five Live. These include: Charles: the Making of a King on Radio 4, with Sarah Montague, which will look back at the people and events which shaped Britain’s monarch.

The BBC will also have complete live coverage of the coronation ceremony itself with presenter Kritsy Young confirmed to be leading the hosting duties of the live coverage. Other presenters joining the line-up include Clare Balding, Anita Rani and Huw Edwards, who last year announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II on the BBC.

Full list of BBC TV coronation programmes

Sunday April 23

Countryfile - The King and the Countryside – Hamza Yassin and Charlotte Smith at Dumfries House, in Ayrshire, to showcase King Charles’ enthusiasm for farming, country crafts and the revival of wildlife.

Sunday, April 30

Charles R: The Making of a Monarch - A programme telling the story of the King’s more than seven decades as heir to the throne, using archive newsreels, home movies, interviews and documentaries.

Songs of Praise: The King’s Journey to Coronation - Aled Jones visits Highgrove House and gardens, a testament to King Charles’ lifelong desire to champion causes close to his heart, especially for the environment.

Monday May 1

The One Show - A one-hour special of The One Show will kick off coronation week and feature the work being done across communities of the UK in the build-up to the coronation.

EastEnders - Albert Square will host a special Coronation-themed street party.

Wednesday May 3

Stitching for Britain - Bespoke menswear designer Patrick Grant takes viewers "behind the seams" at uniform manufacturers, Kashket & Partners, as they prepare thousands of parade uniforms for Coronation Day.

Friday May 5

Sing For The King: The Search for the Coronation Choir - How the 300-strong choir singing for The King and Queen at the Coronation Concert was assembled.

Royal Bargain Hunt - Christina Trevanion hosts a special Coronation episode at Newark Antiques fair.

Saturday May 6

The Coronation - Live broadcast of the Coronation Service from Westminster Abbey and surrounding ceremonial events, opening with the departure of Their Majesties The King and Queen from Buckingham Palace and culminating with the appearance of the newly crowned monarchs on the balcony of the palace.

Sunday May 7

Coronation Kitchen Live - To mark the historic event of the Coronation, Saturday Kitchen will broadcast live and look ahead to the Big Lunch and the Coronation Concert.

Antiques Roadshow Coronation Special - The special edition of the programme celebrates Britain’s fascination with all things regal by taking a look through the show’s archives.

Songs of Praise: A Coronation Celebration - Katherine Jenkins and Pam Rhodes visit Hampton Court Palace to look back into royal history and to look forward to what may define King Charles’ reign.

Coronation Concert - Broadcast live from Windsor Castle, with a host of music icons and contemporary stars performing in honour of the King and Queen, including a 74 piece world-class classical orchestra and the 300-strong Coronation Choir.

King Charles Coronation: Full list of BBC presenters

Kirsty Young - Leading the live coverage of the coronation and coronation concert

Huw Edwards - Proving commentary on the day’s events from outside Westminster Abbey

JJ Chalmers - The former Royal Marine injured in Afghanistan will speak to members of the military

Jonny Dymond - Providing expert analysis of the Coronation service and procession

Sophie Raworth - Speaking to guests as they arrive at Westminster Abbey

Clare Balding - Providing commentary for the ceremonial route

Anita Rani - Joining the crowds gathered along the route of the Coronation Procession

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

Jordan Banjo - Joining backstage with the artists at the Coronation Concert