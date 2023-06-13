The best rated dog-friendly beaches in the UK have been revealed with new data from online reviews. As parts of the UK continue to experience the summer heatwave many will be looking to hit the beaches with their family, friends and four legged companions.

However, some beaches have restrictions in place in the summer months that prohibit you from taking your dog to them. Luckily there are some locations that are welcoming to dogs so you can both enjoy cooling walks in the sun by the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Durdle Door beach in Dorset secured the top spot on the list scoring a dog-friendly score of 8.85 out of 10. The score was based on over 4,298 reviews of the beach. Dorset seems to be the place for dog owners with Man O’War Beach, also known as East Durdle Door, came in second place with a score of 8.3.

Most Popular

The new study was done by Showers To You which analysed the Google ratings of 148 beaches with no dog restrictions currently in place to decipher the most popular destinations. An average to was calculated to attain the overall rating before an index score was calculated.

So, what are the top 10 dog-friendly beaches in the UK? Here’s the full list of locations to take your four legged companion.

The top 10 best dog-friendly beaches in the UK

Here are the top 10 dog-friendly beaches across the UK including their score out of 10:

1. Durdle Door, Dorset: 8.85

=2. Man O’War Beach, Dorset: 8.30

=2. Three Cliffs Bay Glamorgan: 8.30

4. Marloes Sands, Pembrokeshire: 8.20

5. Cuckmere Haven Beach, East Sussex: 8.06

6. Freshwater West, Pembrokeshire: 8.03

7. Seacliff, Lothian: 7.99

8. Porth Joke, Cornwall: 7.96

9. Gwynver Beach, Cornwall: 7.93