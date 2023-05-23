Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been referred to police by the cabinet office over fresh claims over lockdown rule breaking during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The referral to police comes after the MP’s diary reveals friends visited the Chequers residence during lockdown. The visits were highlighted during preparations for a public inquiry into the pandemic.

The Cabinet Office has passed concerns to the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police. In April last year, Boris Johnson was fined by police over breaking lockdown rules while he was serving as Prime Minister.

MPs have urged Boris Johnson to pay his own Partygate legal fees

