Bus driver wins life changing £1m prize on National Lottery scratchcard while waiting for kebab

A bus driver has won a life changing £1 million on a National Lottery scratchcard while waiting for a kebab from his local takeaway.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 24th May 2023, 13:27 BST

Steve Goodwin, 51, from Holsworthy in West Devon, ordered a doner kebab from his local takeaway before popping into the nearby Co-Op to buy a loaf of bread. While in the Co-Op, Steve decided to buy a scratchcard.

He said: “I went into the kebab shop next door first to order a doner and I then shopped in the store for some bread and stuff and got to the till to pay. I decided to buy a scratchcard and scratched it when I got outside.

After scratching the card outside the shop, Steve realised he’d won £1 million and ran back inside to check with supermarket staff, who confirmed he had won and needed to contact the National Lottery. Steve was left so shocked, he was unable to eat his kebab.

    He added: “I had been a bit longer than I thought so I went into the kebab shop, got my doner, and drove home. I can’t remember much of the journey, as I was a bit emotional. I am not embarrassed to say I shed a tear.

    “I sat in the kitchen and tried to eat my kebab, but I couldn’t. In the end, I just put it in the bin. I then told my landlady that I needed to make an important call and asked if I could use her landline, and I rang the National Lottery people. No-one believed me, I had to take a photo and send a picture. I too couldn’t really believe it. I just sat there looking at it, holding it tightly. And that night I put the scratchcard in an envelope and put it under my pillow for safekeeping."

    After winning on Easter Monday, Steve went straight to work the next day for his normal shift  as a bus driver travelling between Launceston and Plymouth. He said: "As the people hopped on, I was chuckling to myself. There I was a bus driver, with a load of passengers on board, and nobody knows I’m a millionaire.”

    Steve Goodwin and his girlfriend Heidi Steve Goodwin and his girlfriend Heidi
    Steve Goodwin and his girlfriend Heidi
    Steve and his girlfriend Heidi have booked a holiday and Steve has bought a new car. Both have always rented, so are planning on buying a home together with the winnings.

